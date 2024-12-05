Community RePaint Morpeth, which has enabled a substantial number of people in the local area to benefit from the scheme, has now been running for 20 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national initiative was established in 1993 to address the issue of paint waste and the Morpeth scheme came on board in 2004.

Community co-ordinator Sarah Robinson said: “We’re celebrating our 20th birthday not only to mark this important milestone, but also to raise awareness of our work locally so more people in our community can benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of those we help are looking for a fresh start – whether they’re families juggling a million responsibilities, or those just in need an affordable way to make a house feel like home.

Community RePaint Morpeth is celebrating its 20th birthday this year.

“By providing quality items at reasonable prices, we’re not only making their lives easier but also supporting a more sustainable future for all of us.”

In the last 10 years alone, Morpeth Community RePaint – sponsored by Dulux – has redistributed more than 11,000 litres of paint to local communities.

Leftover paint from individuals, tradespeople, retailers, and manufacturers can be donated to Community RePaint, where it is sorted and sold for re-use for as little as £2 per litre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, go to https://communityrepaint.org.uk/i_need_paint/morpeth

Rebecca Orton, partnerships marketing manager at Dulux, said: “We're proud to support the Community RePaint network across the UK, with Morpeth as a shining example of redistributing paint to transform spaces and also uplift communities.

“Projects like these show the powerful impact of both colour and creativity.”