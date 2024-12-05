Community RePaint Morpeth celebrates 20th anniversary to raise awareness
The national initiative was established in 1993 to address the issue of paint waste and the Morpeth scheme came on board in 2004.
Community co-ordinator Sarah Robinson said: “We’re celebrating our 20th birthday not only to mark this important milestone, but also to raise awareness of our work locally so more people in our community can benefit.
“Many of those we help are looking for a fresh start – whether they’re families juggling a million responsibilities, or those just in need an affordable way to make a house feel like home.
“By providing quality items at reasonable prices, we’re not only making their lives easier but also supporting a more sustainable future for all of us.”
In the last 10 years alone, Morpeth Community RePaint – sponsored by Dulux – has redistributed more than 11,000 litres of paint to local communities.
Leftover paint from individuals, tradespeople, retailers, and manufacturers can be donated to Community RePaint, where it is sorted and sold for re-use for as little as £2 per litre.
For more information, go to https://communityrepaint.org.uk/i_need_paint/morpeth
Rebecca Orton, partnerships marketing manager at Dulux, said: “We're proud to support the Community RePaint network across the UK, with Morpeth as a shining example of redistributing paint to transform spaces and also uplift communities.
“Projects like these show the powerful impact of both colour and creativity.”