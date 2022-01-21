Community rallies after sudden death of popular Cramlington youngster

Lyla Ives, who passed away suddenly.

The tragic death of Lyla Ives has left her family and friends devastated and shocked the community in Cramlington.

The popular eight-year-old collapsed at home on January 6, and was rushed to hospital but passed away.

Tests have been carried out and the family are still waiting for results, but it is believed she suffered a medical episode.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to cover the costs of Lyla Ives's funeral.

Tributes have been pouring in for the popular youngster, a pupil at Cramlington Village Primary School, who loved playing with friends, swimming and making videos on TikTok.

Close family friend Martin Bell said: “It is devastating what happened, it was totally out of the blue.

“She was amazing, a really popular, bright fun child who was really clever for her age.

"She loved swimming and making TikTok videos. She had a lot of friends in school and out of it.

"Lyla will be a massive miss.”

Martin, who is supporting Lyla's parents, Stuart and Courtney, has stated a funding appeal to help cover the funeral costs, ensuring she gets the most fitting memorial.

So far more than £6,900 has been raised towards the £7,000 target.

A statement by Martin on JustGiving added: “Last week we had the absolutely devastating news that we have lost our beautiful Lyla.

“It’s impossible to put into words the pain and sadness everyone is feeling losing her so suddenly and at such a young age.

“Lyla was such a bright, amazing and funny girl.

“She touched the hearts of everyone who met her.

“She was adored by family, friends, teachers and school mates.

“She has left a void that will never be filled and broke the hearts of us all.

“We can never bring her back and by god i wish there was a way we could but by helping out with this fundraiser I'm hoping we can at least take away part of the financial burden a funeral brings and make a fitting memorial to her.

“It’s the very least she deserves.

“Please consider donating any amount you can and leave your messages of love and support.”