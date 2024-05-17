Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hadston residents are being encouraged to support a new community pantry.

The initiative has been launched by Hadston House community centre in partnership with Fair Share.

The pantry will stock a range of high quality food which might occasionally have minor label errors.

Everyone is welcome to take advantage, regardless of budget.

John Shepherd from Hadston House.

To ensure its success, the Hadston House team are looking for the support of the entire community.

John Shepherd from Hadston House said: “We are excited to bring this initiative in partnership with Fair Share to the community and offer good quality produce at reduced cost.

“This will help anyone that’s struggling but also give those bargain hunters among us the opportunity to grab a bargain and, in turn, this will help everyone. It only works if it's used so we will be trialling this for one year and hopefully usage will enable us to continue.”

He added: “Lots of the big suppliers with branded goods are supporting this initiative and it's an exciting service to add to the range of community support we offer.”