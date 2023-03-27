Moorlands Community Orchard has been created by local volunteers in the Chapel Lands area of the town.

The project aims to help address climate change issues at a local level – and it is hoped more people will come on board to help it succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening takes place on Sunday, April 2 from 11am to 2pm (weather permitting). Refreshments provided. Entrance to the orchard is through Chapel Lands Estate, half way down on the left.

A community orchard is opening in Alnwick. Picture: Pixabay

Come along and plant a tree, sponsor a tree or just hear about the group’s plans; meet your neighbours, bring granny and the kids. Come and be part of this exciting new venture in whatever way you can.