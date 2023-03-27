Community orchard set to open in Alnwick
A new community orchard is opening in Alnwick.
Moorlands Community Orchard has been created by local volunteers in the Chapel Lands area of the town.
The project aims to help address climate change issues at a local level – and it is hoped more people will come on board to help it succeed.
The opening takes place on Sunday, April 2 from 11am to 2pm (weather permitting). Refreshments provided. Entrance to the orchard is through Chapel Lands Estate, half way down on the left.
Come along and plant a tree, sponsor a tree or just hear about the group’s plans; meet your neighbours, bring granny and the kids. Come and be part of this exciting new venture in whatever way you can.
If you can’t attend but are interested send your email address to [email protected] to be put on the mailing list.