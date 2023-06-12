The tree was commissioned by William Purves funeral directors in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented many from giving their loved ones the send-off they wished.

Located within the peaceful grounds of William Purves’ Ashington branch, the tree offers a contemplative place for locals to reflect and remember friends and family.

Attendees at Friday’s event were encouraged to write a personalised message to a loved one on artificial leaves that will be hung on the tree sculpture.

Ian Lavery MP cuts a ribbon to officially unveil a new memorial tree in Ashington.

Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck, cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the memorial tree to the public.

He said: “This is a generous act by William Purves funeral directors and will no doubt be a great source of comfort to grieving friends and family in Ashington.”

He was joined by the pupils of the Bothal Primary School choir, who performed a selection of hymns. The Holy Sepulchre’s Reverend Chris Groocock also gave his blessing.

Gary Staker, Northumberland branch manager, said: “We are proud to be launching this memorial tree for the people of Ashington and are inviting locals to write a message to their loved one to be hung upon the tree, as a means to keep the legacy of the deceased alive.