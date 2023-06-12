Community memorial tree unveiled in Ashington
The tree was commissioned by William Purves funeral directors in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented many from giving their loved ones the send-off they wished.
Located within the peaceful grounds of William Purves’ Ashington branch, the tree offers a contemplative place for locals to reflect and remember friends and family.
Attendees at Friday’s event were encouraged to write a personalised message to a loved one on artificial leaves that will be hung on the tree sculpture.
Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck, cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the memorial tree to the public.
He said: “This is a generous act by William Purves funeral directors and will no doubt be a great source of comfort to grieving friends and family in Ashington.”
He was joined by the pupils of the Bothal Primary School choir, who performed a selection of hymns. The Holy Sepulchre’s Reverend Chris Groocock also gave his blessing.
Gary Staker, Northumberland branch manager, said: “We are proud to be launching this memorial tree for the people of Ashington and are inviting locals to write a message to their loved one to be hung upon the tree, as a means to keep the legacy of the deceased alive.
“As funeral directors, we appreciate the importance of finding meaningful ways to honour and remember those we have lost. We hope this memorial tree will afford those who visit a moment of reflection, solace, and strength during difficult times.”