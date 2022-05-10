Community makes desperate plea for safe footpath on vital link road

Residents of Red Row in Bedlington have called for a pavement and cycleway connecting Red Row Drive to Barrington Road.

Petitioner Mandy Trotter presented the petition to Castle Morpeth Local Area Council on Monday, telling councillors the busy road saw pedestrians forced to walk on grass verges to access a number of nearby services.

Speaking at the meeting, Mandy said: “Jumping from pavement to grass verge is unacceptable, particularly for those with children and it is impossible for those with wheelchairs or pushchairs.

“This is a busy stretch of road with about 400 metres of no pavement. It links Red Row with Bedlington Station, Bedlington and Choppington and other services. Our petition has exceeded our expectations and 286 people have signed it.

“This is a show of how strongly people feel about it.”

The area’s local councillor, Julie Foster, added: “This is something I fully support and have asked for over a number of years. Unfortunately the cost seem to make it impossible to do.

“That road is well-used by industrial vehicles and we are forcing pedestrians onto the road. They’re at risk. Walking on the grass in the wet months is not nice.

“We’re wanting to promote green travel – getting people out on foot or on bikes is a goal for this council. By not providing this path, we’re taking that away from those very people we want to enable to travel by foot or by cycle.

“Please can we look at this again.”

Coun Foster added that she would be happy to provide money for the scheme from her member’s local improvement schemes funding, while one local business – Remondis – have also pledged to support the project with a contribution of £1,500.