Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new £500,000 funding programme to support community-led projects in rural Northumberland and Cumbria has been announced by The Royal Countryside Fund, in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund.

The fund is seeking applications from organisations that have the potential to ‘power up, not prop up’ rural communities.

The initiative aims to revitalise these areas by funding original, innovative projects that address the unique challenges and opportunities they face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures show that the average wage in rural areas is 7.5% less than the urban equivalent, yet residents must spend up to 20% more on everyday items like fuel and transport, while many living in rural communities also face hidden levels of hardship such as loneliness and isolation.

Keith Halstead, executive director of The Royal Countryside Fund.

Individual organisations can apply for up to £30,000 each over a period of 18 months to deliver activities designed to boost economic, environmental or social stability.

Applications are encouraged from projects which have the potential to provide financial benefits to the locality, build a stronger sense of community and/or increase environmental sustainability.

Keith Halstead, executive director of The Royal Countryside Fund, said: "There is huge untapped potential within rural communities to drive economic prosperity and find innovative solutions to environmental and social challenges. This funding opportunity aims to support transformative initiatives that will truly inspire change in rural parts of Cumbria and Northumberland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Nicholson, regional head of funding for North East & Cumbria at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We are delighted to be funding this terrific initiative.”

To apply, visit www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/grants