Community-led organisations in rural Northumberland invited to apply to Royal Countryside Fund
The fund is seeking applications from organisations that have the potential to ‘power up, not prop up’ rural communities.
The initiative aims to revitalise these areas by funding original, innovative projects that address the unique challenges and opportunities they face.
Figures show that the average wage in rural areas is 7.5% less than the urban equivalent, yet residents must spend up to 20% more on everyday items like fuel and transport, while many living in rural communities also face hidden levels of hardship such as loneliness and isolation.
Individual organisations can apply for up to £30,000 each over a period of 18 months to deliver activities designed to boost economic, environmental or social stability.
Applications are encouraged from projects which have the potential to provide financial benefits to the locality, build a stronger sense of community and/or increase environmental sustainability.
Keith Halstead, executive director of The Royal Countryside Fund, said: "There is huge untapped potential within rural communities to drive economic prosperity and find innovative solutions to environmental and social challenges. This funding opportunity aims to support transformative initiatives that will truly inspire change in rural parts of Cumbria and Northumberland.”
Duncan Nicholson, regional head of funding for North East & Cumbria at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We are delighted to be funding this terrific initiative.”
To apply, visit www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/grants
On Wednesday, August 7 at 7pm The Royal Countryside Fund will host a webinar for people interested in applying: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VpTKxrMASeyMFhIH821PDw
