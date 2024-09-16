Community-led organisations in rural Northumberland have more time to apply to Royal Countryside Fund
The deadline for applications has been extended to noon on Thursday, September 26 to boost the number of expressions of interest received.
The initiative aims to revitalise these areas by funding original, innovative projects that address the unique challenges and opportunities they face.
Individual organisations can apply for up to £30,000 each over a period of 18 months to deliver activities designed to boost economic, environmental or social stability.
Keith Halstead, executive director of The Royal Countryside Fund, said: “The summer is a busy period for many, so we wanted to allow a bit more time for organisations to apply for this funding that we believe will truly inspire change in rural parts of Cumbria and Northumberland.”
To apply, go to www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/supportingruralcommunities
