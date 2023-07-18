The larger plot of the wood in Stobswood that many local people use for walks and recreational activities, which dates back to before the 1700s, has become available to purchase from a now private owner.

A planning application for Grange Wood was approved by Northumberland County Council in October 2021 despite concerns from local residents. A few weeks of tree felling and clearing work was carried out in late spring.

Concerns have been aired within the village that if another private buyer were to assume ownership, similar actions might be taken in the future.

While acknowledging the need for responsible forest management, the community hopes to take over the site to avoid any potential further extensive tree removal works.

More than £1,500 has been donated since the Crowdfunding website – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Stobswood-Ancient-Woodland – was set-up by Gareth Tate last week.

Initial meetings have taken place, with a working group being formed. Whilst they hope to achieve the £45,000 target, members have made it clear that donations would be returned if that amount is not reached and any anonymous donations that cannot be traced will go to relevant local charities.

Gareth said: “When I heard that the site had been put up for sale I put some feelers out among fellow local residents and we all agreed it would be a good idea to explore a community purchase.

“This is an immensely important part of our community. Everyone who donates is helping to safeguard our cherished natural spaces.

“Together, we can ensure that this ancient woodland remains a source of inspiration, tranquillity, and biodiversity for generations to come.

“If we are successful, the funds would be utilised by an elected trust that would oversee the management of the woodland for the community. Members would apply for grant funding to maintain the woodland and then improve it in a responsible way.

“Initial suggestions include creating accessible paths for disabled users and a small area for a forest school to be used by the many local youth groups.