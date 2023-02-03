On Tuesday, February 14, from 2pm to 5pm, the team at Care UK’s Ponteland Manor on Thornhill Road is hosting a party – complete with a photography exhibition – to showcase the memories made since the home first opened its doors 25 years ago.

Those invited include Ponteland Mayor Christine Greenwell, Deputy Mayor Karen Overbury and fellow local councillors Sufi Ahmed and Nirmal Sehgal.

Visitors will be treated to live music by ‘Tanya G’, who will be performing a host of residents’ favourite songs to get everyone in the party spirit.

Members of the team at Ponteland Manor celebrate the recent 'good' CQC rating for the care home. Picture by Steve Coulthard.

There will also be an afternoon tea with sandwiches, cakes and scones, specially prepared by the home’s chef.

The special event will see the launch of an exhibition – featuring photographs and artwork made by residents and team members, past and present, as a tribute to the 25 years.

Those visiting will also have an opportunity to take a tour around Ponteland Manor.

Home manager Paula Routledge said: “Over the last 25 years, we’ve created some very special memories together with the residents here at Ponteland Manor.

The Ponteland Manor care home.

“We’ve welcomed some real characters to the home, built long-lasting relationships with our neighbours and hosted countless themed days – including annual summer fetes and Christmas fayres.

“This time, we’re excited to share our favourite highlights with the community as we look back at all the wonderful memories we’ve made.”