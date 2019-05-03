Community hub lands a top quality award

Villagers are celebrating after their community centre received a top quality award.

Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre is one of only two village halls in Northumberland to achieve this status.

The award, Hallmark 3, was given by Community Action Northumberland (CAN) with Action with Rural Communities in Rural England (ACRE) following a rigorous assessment of every aspect of how facilities are managed and delivered to the community.

Ellie Phillips, chairman of the centre trustees, said: “Congratulations to everyone concerned. This is well deserved by the large number of people who support the work of the centre and without whom it could not have achieved this outstanding award.”

The 10-year-old centre has a large function room which seats 100 people. Two further meeting rooms are also available for hire.

Free-to-use WiFi is available throughout the building, which is also fully licensed. A kitchen designed for professional catering has been newly fitted.

The centre also provides changing and shower facilities for sports teams. Outside are grass sports pitches, including a flood-lit all-weather pitch, and a children’s play area, along with parking for 60 vehicles.

The centre has also been officially designated a Warm Hub by CAN.

The Warm Hub project aims to support people, especially vulnerable and fuel-poor residents, living across rural Northumberland. Warm Hubs are places where people can be assured of finding a safe, warm and friendly environment in which to enjoy a healthy and good-value meal in the company of others.

Work to develop the centre includes introducing more daytime activities and making it more energy efficient.