The Alnwick Garden has joined a network, supported by the environmental charity Hubbub and the Co-op, of over 100 community fridges across the UK.

The aim is to help thousands of people connect to their neighbours, access nutritious food, save money and reduce waste.

Alongside access to exchanging food, there will be advice and workshops on various topics relating to sustainability and climate action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Winter and Craig Ellis who are part of the community and education programme.

A community fridge is a space where anyone can exchange food that would otherwise go to waste.

The “fridge” also provides a positive social space for local people in the community to learn more about food, sustainable eating, growing your own and eating on a budget.

Claire Mitchell, head of community and education at The Alnwick Garden, said: “The Alnwick Garden Trust is committed to addressing the climate crisis and by supporting and acting upon initiatives such as The Community Fridge we can use our platform to allow others to do so too.

"We are currently measuring our own carbon footprint , discussing how we work towards achieving net zero and through future education programmes we aim to lead and inspire other businesses to do the same.”

The Alnwick Garden Community Fridge launched on Tuesday in The Roots and Shoots Community Room, and will be open every Tuesday from 10am to 12pm.