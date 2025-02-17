Community engagement event for Alnwick PlayZone

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 11:31 BST

Work recently started on a new PlayZone in Alnwick and now residents are being asked to get involved in making it a success.

An engagement event is being held at Alnwick North Community Centre on Saturday, March 1 from 12pm to 2pm.

People are being invited to come along and chat to the team and share ideas on what activities they would like to see at the PlayZone.

Volunteers for a PlayZone development group are also wanted.

The council's parks team will also be attending.

