The Duchess of Northumberland has helped to celebrate the very best in community and voluntary environmental work across the county at this year’s LOVE Northumberland awards ceremony.

Nineteen groups, organisations, schools and individuals were honoured with winner, runner-up or highly commended awards across seven categories in what is now the event’s 13th year.

Representatives of all shortlisted entries were invited to attend the event at The Alnwick Garden, which was hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Anna Foster, along with deputy chairman and ceremonial head of Northumberland County Council, Catherine Seymour.

Cllr Seymour said: “It is heartening to see so many of us still keen to get involved in protecting the things we care about, our environment and glorious county being something dear to many hearts.

“Our council teams work extremely hard to ensure that Northumberland is clean, green and beautiful. The efforts of volunteers and local community groups and individuals however is invaluable, it is a huge team effort, and it’s been great to celebrate this through these awards.”

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after our environment, added: "All the shortlisted entries should be very proud of their work - there are some fantastic examples of communities working together across our beautiful county.”

1 . Climate Change The Best Climate Change Emergency Project was awarded to the Alnwick-based What a Wonderful World Trust. The What a Wonderful World Festival is a social action campaign working to engage people of all ages in Northumberland, and to inspire action at home and in the community through arts, science and natural world events. Photo: NCC Photo Sales

2 . Sustainable Travel In the Schools Go Smarter Sustainable Travel Award, Mowbray Primary School in Stakeford took the top prize. The school have created a cycling project to encourage students and parents to travel sustainably. Additionally, Year 6 pupils took part in a camping trip to learn more about sustainability from organisations such as the Environment Agency. Photo: NCC Photo Sales

3 . Outstanding Individual This year's Outstanding Individual award went to Dylan Coates. Dylan was nominated for this award by Berwick parks officer Kate Dixon on behalf of the Friends of Berwick Castle Parks, for his voluntary work since November. Photo: NCC Photo Sales

4 . Best Children's Project The Best Children’s project winner was Allendale Primary School. The children are all passionate about wider environmental issues. They are very aware that sending items to landfill is not suitable and that litter can be harmful to animals and young children. A group of Year 6 pupils planned and delivered a presentation on ‘green issues’ including looking after the local environment. This has inspired some pupils to go litter picking around the village in their spare time. Photo: NCC Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2