Nurtured in Nature provides a care farming service for a wide range of people with a wide range of needs and all age ranges.

There are many activities available such as family forest school, equine behaviour and communication, canine behaviour and communication, gardening and horticulture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therapies provided include group, family and individual nature-based therapies, animal assisted play therapies and filial therapy.

Nurtured in Nature has converted a big horse lorry into a travelling therapy centre.

It is now expanding its service by converting a big horse lorry that it has purchased into a travelling therapy centre. Extra activities such as benefits advice sessions and natural nutrition will be available within a 30-mile radius of TD15 2PE.

Director Tracie Faa-Thompson said: “We all live in the rural area we wish to provide services for, helping those affected by one or more of the deprivations in the area.

“We understand the differences between the resources available in even a small rural town to the resources available in rural areas where there is no public transport, no shops, or a warm space to go to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to provide a venue for other providers at our premises near Lowick to support clients in gaining specific skills.

“The horsebox will bring isolated rural communities together by actually being in their immediate neighbourhood at set times.

“The project workers and other agencies wishing to utilise the space will be bringing equipment with them such as gardening equipment so that residents can contribute to their vicinity, grow edible and non-edible produce, plants and flowers and so improve their own special spots.

“A mobile venue will also assist people to come forward for support at an earlier stage as sometimes people just don’t know what’s out there or how to make the first appointment.

“We have strong links with the local community and other providers including RISE, Social Services, Glendale Gateway Trust, Citizens Advice, NDAS, Northumberland Carers and Rural Us to name a few, as well as a whole range of voluntary services.”