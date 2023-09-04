Harbottle Show made a successful return on Saturday with plenty of entertainment on offer and dozens of exhibits on show.

Judges and stewards again got together ready for the task of selecting the best, whether this was baking, vegetables, flowers, writing, art and craftwork or sheep.

At midday the exhibition tent was opened up for visitors as the time pressure is always on the judging as the competitors eagerly await their decision.

Harbottle School children again did a great job in producing examples of handwriting and pictures and overall the children’s section including model building baking and art was a great success.

The fantastic display of falcons was enjoyed by all and was followed by some exceptional flying displays in the main arena, much to the excitement of the watching crowd.

Nearby the musicians were playing magical tunes for the benefit of all and the tea tent was packed with people catching up on all of the missed gossip since last year over a cracking hot drink and a lovely selection of home cooked food.

The industrial tent did really well with a large selection of excellent quality vegetables, flowers and baking items as well as school displays, photography and adult prose and poetry

ensuring the judges and stewards had their work cut out.

The trade and craft tent again delivered with some excellent displays of local crafts, wares and produce from the local area.

There was an extensive display of old stationary engines and generators, all running beautifully, many having worked up the valley for many years before, while classic cars were also on display.

Archery and quoits were sports all could have a go at – not as easy as they might look.

The children’s races were again a huge success for all ages with a huge demand to take part, with the adult ladies doing a great job themselves in the egg and spoon race.

A bouncy castle and roundabouts ensured fun for younger ones.

The terrier racing also caused great excitement with the handlers getting as excited as the terriers getting ready to chase the lure.

A great day was had by all, the weather was perfect with a light breeze and the sun was shining all day.

