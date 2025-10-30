The annual awards ceremony, organised by Cramlington Town Council, took place at The Community Hub and was hosted by Ray Spencer who highlighted the incredible spirit of kindness, dedication, and teamwork that thrives across the town.
There were nine award categories, each shining a light on those who go above and beyond to support others.
Cramlington Town Council would like to say a big thank everyone that helped to put the event together and the 80+ guests that attended the awards ceremony.
1. Young Citizen of the Year
The Young Citizen of the Year award was sponsored by Assura and went to Lydia Steventon. At just 16, Lydia has volunteered as a young leader for Girl Guiding UK for three years, helping to run a Rainbow guide unit for girls aged 4-7. Pictured, Lydia Steventon with Nicola Duffy from Thriving Together on behalf of Assura. Leo Jennings was also nominated. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Youth Group Award
The 1st Cramlington Guides took the honours in the Youth Group Award. Pictured Ann Angus and Donna Gibson, 1st Cramlington Guides leaders, with Jon Niblo from sponsor NEYouth. Also nominated were 242 Squadron Cramlington Air Cadets, and Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Citizen of the Year
The Citizen of the Year award, sponsored by Manor Walks Shopping Centre was won by Louise Bryant. The self-taught crochet artist has brought smiles to faces across Cramlington with her post-box toppers. She is pictured (centre) with Nick Lambert and Victoria Malloy from Manor Walks. Libby Cripps, Leon Savage and Jill Brown were also nominated. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Green Cramlington Award
Northumbria Police sponsored the Green Cramlington Award, which was won by Irene Jobson, a remarkable lady, who at 88, spends hours each morning keeping Cramlington's streets clean and tidy. She is pictured with Will Telford and Kate Mulligan from Northumbria Police. Other nominees were Friends of Valley Park and Manor Walks Shopping Centre. Photo: Jane Coltman