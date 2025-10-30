1 . Young Citizen of the Year

The Young Citizen of the Year award was sponsored by Assura and went to Lydia Steventon. At just 16, Lydia has volunteered as a young leader for Girl Guiding UK for three years, helping to run a Rainbow guide unit for girls aged 4-7. Pictured, Lydia Steventon with Nicola Duffy from Thriving Together on behalf of Assura. Leo Jennings was also nominated. Photo: Jane Coltman