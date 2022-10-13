Community and friendship theme for Mayor's Sunday civic service in Berwick

Coun Mike Greener was accompanied by the Mayoress, Blythe Waddell, his Sheriff, Eddie Mullins, and the Sheriff’s lady, Lesley Bruce.

The service was conducted by his brother Simon Greener (lay preacher) and the Vicar of Berwick, Rev Canon Dennis Handley. Musical accompaniment was provided by local residents Scott Weightman, Ross Hume and Robin Turnbull.

The invited congregation included fellow councillors, members of Spittal Improvement Trust, Spittal Gardening Group and friends. The theme throughout the service was the importance of community and friendship.

From left, Lesley Bruce, Eddie Mullins, Simon Greener, Blythe Waddell and Coun Mike Greener. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

Coun Greener said he hopes to encourage greater co-operation between Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council and other voluntary organisations within Berwick.