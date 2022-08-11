The English and Scots clashed on September 9, 1513. Up to 17,000 Scots died, including King James and many of his nobility and 1,500 English.

The fateful event is marked every year by the people of Coldstream and communities from across the Borders.

Some 175 riders rode the route of James’ army from Coldstream to Branxton Hill.

The Reverend Margaret Sentamu of The Church of England and The Reverend David Taverner of The Church of Scotland shared a service of remembrance attended by The Earl and Countess of Home.

The oration was given by Ian Jones and The Wail of Flodden sung by Joyce Tinlin.

The participants then made their way to The Flodden Memorial, as the riders returned to Coldstream carrying a sod of earth from the battlefield.

