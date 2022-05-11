Commonwealth Games baton to visit North Tyneside in July

Queen Elizabeth II passes her baton to the baton bearer, British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the relay will arrive in Whitley Bay on the morning of Friday, July 15.

It will proceed from Spanish City, along The Links before continuing its journey north to Blyth. A short road closure will be in place on that section of The Links between 9.45am and 10.45am.

Seven official batonbearers chosen for their contribution to the local community will each carry the baton for 200m, and members of the public are invited to line the route and cheer them on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will be visiting Whitley Bay on Friday, July 15.

The Baton is visiting all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories over 294 days.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE, said: “The arrival of the Baton into North Tyneside will be a once in a lifetime experience for those chosen to carry it, and an opportunity for spectators to share in the excitement as we look ahead to Birmingham 2022.

“It is travelling an incredible distance to be here, and I know that the batonbearers will get a great reception in North Tyneside.

"I am proud that we are getting involved in what promises to be a spectacular event, which carries greater significance in the year that we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

The baton’s global journey will conclude at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony where the final batonbearer will return the Baton to Her Majesty The Queen.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2021, when The Queen placed Her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox.

Since then, the Baton has visited Commonwealth nations and territories in Europe, Africa, Oceania.

It still has further destinations in the Caribbean, the Americas, and more countries in Europe, including the Home Nations.

Phil Batty, Director of Ceremonies, Culture & Queen's Baton Relay, said: “Whilst the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with Local Authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.

"And by the time the Baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay symbolises hope, solidarity and collaboration across the Commonwealth at a time when it is needed most.