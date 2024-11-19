Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A commemorative lectern has been installed at The Queen’s Garden in Tweedmouth as the final part of a tribute scheme.

The Queen’s Garden was one of the landmarks in the county chosen to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II. Northumberland County Council has been carrying out various projects, with an emphasis on celebrating green spaces that she loved.

An investment of more than £370,000 from the county council has been used to enhance locations across the county.

The Queen’s Garden is also the spot where the annual crowning of the Tweed Salmon Queen takes place in July.

The lectern is blue and white in colour.

Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, who advocated for this area to be included, said: “The Queen’s Garden is an ideal spot given that Elizabeth ll visited it in 1956 (she was presented with a salmon) and also because of the fantastic scenery.”

The scheme also involved the creation of a Memorial Arch and various gardening and maintenance work was carried out.

Coun Hill added; “I am really grateful to council leader Glen Sanderson who backed the scheme and all those who worked on it including Robert Delap, Frances Povey, Bob Hodgson and his team and the West End Gardening Group.”

Coun Sanderson said: “Two years on, it is truly heartwarming to see how these memorials have blossomed into spaces that not only honour our late Queen, but also serve our communities.”

On Remembrance Sunday, Lord Joicey, Deputy Lieutenant for the county of Northumberland, visited the new installation and was joined by the Civic Party, group from Tweed Salmon Queen, county and town councillors and the head of Tweedmouth West First School.