Comic Relief: 13 pictures of Red Nose Day fun in Northumberland down the years

Comic Relief is back on Friday so we’ve taken the opportunity to have a nostalgic look back at what the people of north Northumberland have done on Red Nose Day over the years.
1. Superheroes
Comic Relief fund raising at Sainsbury's in Alnwick in 2013. Superheroes John Weir, Tracey Scott, Nick Henrey and Chris Traynor.
Photo: nop
2. Warkworth
Amelia Davis, Georgina Henderson and Niamh Mackintosh at their Comic Relief exhibition at Warkworth CofE First School in 2011.
Photo: Ben O'Connell
3. JCSC
Comic Relief Red Nose fun at James Calvert Spence College in Amble in 2013
Photo: nop
4. Ellingham
Ellingham First School's Comic Relief event in 2013.
Photo: nop