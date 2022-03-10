Comic Relief fun down the years in Northumberland.

Comic Relief: 13 pictures of Red Nose Day fun in Northumberland down the years

It’s that time of year to raise much-needed cash for good causes while having a little fun.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:44 pm

Comic Relief is back on Friday so we’ve taken the opportunity to have a nostalgic look back at what the people of north Northumberland have done on Red Nose Day over the years.

Send your fundraising pictures from this year’s event to [email protected]

1. Superheroes

Comic Relief fund raising at Sainsbury's in Alnwick in 2013. Superheroes John Weir, Tracey Scott, Nick Henrey and Chris Traynor.

Photo: nop

2. Warkworth

Amelia Davis, Georgina Henderson and Niamh Mackintosh at their Comic Relief exhibition at Warkworth CofE First School in 2011.

Photo: Ben O'Connell

3. JCSC

Comic Relief Red Nose fun at James Calvert Spence College in Amble in 2013

Photo: nop

4. Ellingham

Ellingham First School's Comic Relief event in 2013.

Photo: nop

