Famous for being the straight man of comedy duo Cannon and Ball, he will perform his variety show Rock On, Tommy at the Phoenix Theatre on Thursday, September 21.

His comedy partner Bobby Ball passed away in 2020.

Tommy Cannon, whose real name is Thomas Derbyshire, will include clips, stories, and audience Q&A in the new show.

Tommy Cannon will start his UK tour in Blyth.