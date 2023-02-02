Comedian Tommy Cannon to open autumn UK tour at Phoenix Theatre in Blyth
Comedian Tommy Cannon will kick off his UK tour in Blyth this autumn, it has been announced.
By Craig Buchan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Famous for being the straight man of comedy duo Cannon and Ball, he will perform his variety show Rock On, Tommy at the Phoenix Theatre on Thursday, September 21.
His comedy partner Bobby Ball passed away in 2020.
Tommy Cannon, whose real name is Thomas Derbyshire, will include clips, stories, and audience Q&A in the new show.