Colourful support for Ukraine

An iconic Northumberland landmark is showing its support for the beleaguered people of Ukraine in an illuminating way.

By Andrew Coulson
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:58 pm
The Pele Tower in Cresswell is being lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The 14th Century Pele Tower in the coastal village of Cresswell is being lit every night in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag as a gesture of support to the people of the country.

A representative of the Cresswell Pele Tower Charitable Incorporated Organisation, which has spearheaded its restoration over the past few years, said it will remain illuminated until the war is over.

The Pele Tower was built towards the end of the 1300s as a defence for local people against raids by the notorious Border Reivers.

The organisation, with the support of Greater Morpeth Development Trust, raised almost £800,000 – largely from the National Lottery’s Heritage Fund – to restore the tower from being a near ruin.

It will soon be opening to visitors over the spring and summer months.

