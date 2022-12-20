Collections raise useful funds for Morpeth Lions Club
The Lions Club of Morpeth is always gratified when its charitable work in communities is acknowledged by means of allowing it to raise funds.
Two recent examples of this came when, over one weekend, the club was allowed to collect money from the public at Morrisons in Morpeth and the Asda store in Ashington.
Members were delighted that despite the cost-of-living crisis, the generosity of the public meant that a total of almost £1,450 was raised.
Morpeth Lions President Peter Crook said: “The club is grateful to the management and shoppers at the stores in Morpeth and Ashington for helping us make Christmas more special for those in the community who might otherwise receive little.
“Donations to food banks will be made, together with the distribution of gifts for children.
“This has involved the full support of members and partners and gives us great pleasure knowing we might make a difference. However, without the public’s help, it would not be possible to the same extent.”