Two recent examples of this came when, over one weekend, the club was allowed to collect money from the public at Morrisons in Morpeth and the Asda store in Ashington.

Members were delighted that despite the cost-of-living crisis, the generosity of the public meant that a total of almost £1,450 was raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth Lions President Peter Crook said: “The club is grateful to the management and shoppers at the stores in Morpeth and Ashington for helping us make Christmas more special for those in the community who might otherwise receive little.

Morpeth Lions Club members collecting at Morrisons in Morpeth.

“Donations to food banks will be made, together with the distribution of gifts for children.