Colleagues pay tribute following death of respected Northumberland estate agent

Robbie Hutchinson.

Robbie Hutchinson, a former director of the firm, passed away suddenly at home in west Northumberland on July 9.

The board of directors said: “Robbie was known and respected for his achievements as a skilled negotiator and unwavering dedication to the ongoing development and championing of the North East of England.

“He was a pillar of the organisation, a devoted husband to Kathy, loving father to his family and a good friend to all here at youngsRPS.

“The company's directors and employees pay tribute to his contribution in driving the business forward to where we are now.

"Since the merging of Youngs Chartered Surveyors and Rural Property Services in 2014, Robbie had brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to the company. The many people he worked with, advised, and negotiated on behalf of over the years, mourn his passing. We will ensure that the business continues, as Robbie would wish it to.”