The winners of this year’s Coldstream Community Council Awards have been announced by chairperson Joy Thompson.

The Coronation Youth awards: Category 1 (Primary School age) – Bernardo and Celestina Rato, who took part in the school’s Trim Trail ‘Grow a £’ challenge, and by buying bin bags with their £1 and litter picking around the town, they raised £840.

Category 2 (Under 18 but over Primary School age) – Esme Leifer, for achieving the highest Gold award in the Guides and for the carrying of the Standard for the Girl Guides, overcoming many health issues, but never daunted in all she does.

Jim Patterson Rose Bowl, presented to individuals or groups for an outstanding achievement or making a significant contribution to the community – David Berry and his team, being the driving force behind the Coldstream Community Action Team (CCAT), for making a visible difference to the appearance of the town.

The Brown Scott Quaich, presented to an individual aged 18-plus for an outstanding achievement or making a significant contribution to the community – John (Humie) Elliot, a man that puts his soul and heart into everything he does. An outstanding and well-loved member of the community, John is involved in many community groups, organisations and events.

He sits on many committees and with his financial acumen, has been treasurer and auditor of countless organisations such as the Burns Club, the History Society, Football Club, Community Centre and Twinning Association.

All awards were presented by the 2025 Coldstreamer Aaron Lunn along with his Right and Left hand men Josh and Jake Kerr.