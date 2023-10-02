Coffee events at Border Links in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support
They invited friends and family to come along and share a cuppa with home-made cheese or fruit scones and other delicious treats.
Several group members also ran a tombola stall, which was very popular. A total of £109 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The Kelso group held their event the following day and raised £65.95. They loved entertaining their friends and family, who thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality.
If you would like to enjoy some of these delicious treats, the Berwick group are doing it all again on Friday, October 6, from 1.30pm to 3pm.
This time, they will be running a raffle with lots of prizes. All are welcome to come along to Grove Gardens and support them.