News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Coffee events at Border Links in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

The Berwick Wednesday group at Border Links held a Macmillan Coffee Afternoon last week.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:10 BST
A total of £109 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.A total of £109 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.
A total of £109 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

They invited friends and family to come along and share a cuppa with home-made cheese or fruit scones and other delicious treats.

Several group members also ran a tombola stall, which was very popular. A total of £109 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Kelso group held their event the following day and raised £65.95. They loved entertaining their friends and family, who thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality.

If you would like to enjoy some of these delicious treats, the Berwick group are doing it all again on Friday, October 6, from 1.30pm to 3pm.

This time, they will be running a raffle with lots of prizes. All are welcome to come along to Grove Gardens and support them.

Related topics:Macmillan Cancer SupportKelso