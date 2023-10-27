News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Coca-Cola site in Morpeth makes £5k donation to disability employment charity

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)’s Morpeth manufacturing site is supporting a charity to set-up its own garden centre operation in the area.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Azure Charitable Foundation (Azure), based in Cramlington, works to improve the lives of people who are disabled or disadvantaged through supported housing, training, employment and other community integration.

As part of its work to support people with disabilities into paid employment, the charity operates Azure Grounds Maintenance and it has been contracted by CCEP’s Morpeth site for almost 15 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team, comprised entirely of those with a disability, undertakes tasks such as cutting the grass, maintaining the borders and planting at the bottler’s manufacturing location.

The cheque is presented to Azure Charitable Foundation at CCEP’s Morpeth site.The cheque is presented to Azure Charitable Foundation at CCEP’s Morpeth site.
The cheque is presented to Azure Charitable Foundation at CCEP’s Morpeth site.
Most Popular

In an extension of its commercial support for Azure, CCEP’s Morpeth site has now made a £5,000 donation via its Community Fund.

The money will help Azure to open a garden centre in the local area, where people on its vocational horticultural, hospitality and catering and retail training programmes will be able to work following the completion of their course.

Seamus Kerrigan, operations director at the CCEP Morpeth site, said: “CCEP is committed to helping to ensure that disability is no barrier to the workplace, and the team at Azure help to prove this every day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to repay them with this donation.”

Azure Grounds Maintenance has been contracted by CCEP’s Morpeth site for almost 15 years.Azure Grounds Maintenance has been contracted by CCEP’s Morpeth site for almost 15 years.
Azure Grounds Maintenance has been contracted by CCEP’s Morpeth site for almost 15 years.

The funds will also help Azure fund the development of new classrooms for its programmes to meet the increase in demand the charity is seeing.

Dr Peter Wilson, chief executive at Azure Charitable Foundation, said: “The funding from CCEP means we can make sure we’re meeting people’s needs, while enriching their lives and futures.”

Related topics:Cramlington