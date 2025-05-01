Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ (CCEP’s) Morpeth site recently rolled up their sleeves and joined a team from Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Group to clean up Coopies Lane Industrial Estate.

In the 90-minute litter blitz, the 18 enthusiastic participants collected an impressive 31 bags of rubbish – along with larger items including a metal barrier base, a large sign that was later returned to its owner, a nitrous oxide canister and hundreds of discarded cigarette butts.

By the end of the clean-up, the estate was left completely litter-free.

Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy ambassador, said: “It is great to have the Morpeth team from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners supporting the Morpeth Litter Group and the team made a huge difference, with the estate litter free after the clean-up.

Most of those who took part in the litter blitz at the Coopies Lane Industrial Estate.

“It is a constant battle to fight litter. Hopefully with regular clean-ups, we can encourage people to take their litter home instead of throwing it on the ground.”

Following the success of the clean-up, CCEP Morpeth and Dai have agreed plans to repeat the initiative at least once a year – with a second clean-up under consideration for September to make it a biannual event.

A total of 23 people took part in the Morpeth Litter Group blitz on April 27, including two Duke of Edinburgh’s Award students, and 25 bags of rubbish were collected.

In addition, two of the group’s volunteers did a separate three-hour litter pick. They covered an area between the allotments and the back of Morrisons’ car park.