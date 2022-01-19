Coastguard teams help celebrate service's 200th anniversary

Station Officer Dave Lucas and Deputy Station Officer Chris Oats next to the Blyth CRT vehicle, displaying a commemorative 200 on the bonnet.

As part of the celebrations, teams around the country were requested to take part in a throwline cast, including those from Blyth and Newbiggin, as a symbol of the service’s dedication both past and present.

HM Coastguard was formally brought into existence on January 15, 1822, and has been working to keep people safe at the coast and sea ever since.

It has grown from its humble beginnings with coastal lookouts to today’s hi-tech national network of co-ordination centres, from localised beginnings to international players.

Station Officer Dave Lucas from Blyth casting a line from Blyth's West Pier.

Throwlines, which form part of the lifesaving kit used by our coastguard teams, were cast into the seas around England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at 11am.

Claire Hughes, director of HM Coastguard said: “When you look at how we started and where we are now, it’s easy to celebrate the innovation and development that can be seen throughout the service.

"And yet, we are far more proud of the people, the volunteers and the staff who throughout two centuries have continued to strive to keep people safe at the coast and out at sea.

"We always have and always will respond to those in distress.

Station Officer Jonathan Lamberth and Coastguard Rescue Officer Geoff Barrett at Newbiggin's iconic statues of the sea Ebb and Flow using their throwbags as part of the Coastguards 200th birthday.

“While this milestone is an opportunity for us to look back with pride on what we’ve achieved, we have always looked to the future, and I’m proud that we continue to look for ways in which to improve and save lives.