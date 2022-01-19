Coastguard teams help celebrate service's 200th anniversary
Coastal rescue teams came together to help celebrate the 200th anniversary of the HM Coastguard.
As part of the celebrations, teams around the country were requested to take part in a throwline cast, including those from Blyth and Newbiggin, as a symbol of the service’s dedication both past and present.
HM Coastguard was formally brought into existence on January 15, 1822, and has been working to keep people safe at the coast and sea ever since.
It has grown from its humble beginnings with coastal lookouts to today’s hi-tech national network of co-ordination centres, from localised beginnings to international players.
Throwlines, which form part of the lifesaving kit used by our coastguard teams, were cast into the seas around England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at 11am.
Claire Hughes, director of HM Coastguard said: “When you look at how we started and where we are now, it’s easy to celebrate the innovation and development that can be seen throughout the service.
"And yet, we are far more proud of the people, the volunteers and the staff who throughout two centuries have continued to strive to keep people safe at the coast and out at sea.
"We always have and always will respond to those in distress.
“While this milestone is an opportunity for us to look back with pride on what we’ve achieved, we have always looked to the future, and I’m proud that we continue to look for ways in which to improve and save lives.
"I’m proud of the commitment, the dedication and selfless sacrifice and I’m proud of how the service has developed and continues to do so.”