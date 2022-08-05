New volunteer recruits are needed in Blyth, Amble, Seahouses and on Holy Island.

Candidates need to: Live or work reasonably locally to a Coastguard station; be available to attend an induction training course in December or January; have availability to attend emergency calls during the day and/or night; be 18 years old or above and hold a full UK driving licence; be in good health and able to pass a medical; be a team player and train regularly.

No prior experience is needed and full training will be given in disciplines such as water rescue, lost and missing person search, first aid and other specialist skills depending on the Coastguard team you join.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM Coastguard is recruiting more volunteers.

If you think you may be interested please contact [email protected] for an application pack.

Application to be received by August 31.