Coastguard drafted in to rescue sailors after boat clips rocks at Seaton Sluice
A boat started taking in water after clipping rocks on the Northumberland coast.
By Amanda Bourn
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Oct 2022, 7:31pm
The vessel, called Time and Tide, ran into difficulty and needed to be helped by the Coastguard.
It is believed two people were rescued from the boat, and it remained close to the beach at Seaton Sluice for a while, so experts could decide the safest way to bring her to shore.
These pictures were taken by a reader who happened to have a camera handy.