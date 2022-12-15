Richard Dobinson received the Activities Team of the Year title at the Caring UK Awards as the judges were impressed with the way he, with support from other staff members, engages the residents at Riverside House in Low Stanners.

He runs an programme tailored to the needs and interests of the residents, with a focus on engaging with the community and forging connections with locals and groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as entertaining activities in the home, there is pet therapy and a church group – and successful events this year have included the summer fair and planting of a time capsule.

Resident Millie Allison, Richard Dobinson and Riverside House manager Julie Roper.

Richard said: “We've all worked so hard to keep our activity offering diverse, interesting and fulfilling for our residents.

“Our residents have so much to give to society. Even though you might be in your 90s, you still have a lot to offer society and we should never forget that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to the local community who have shown overwhelming support for Riverside House and those in our care – they've been amazing.

“I am chuffed to bits with the award, but I couldn't have done it without our manager Julie who has been there supporting me every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Dobinson and Riverside House manager Julie Roper.

Julie Roper, manager of Riverside House, said: “Richard is amazing in every aspect. He has worked his socks off and continues to do so every day, and our residents absolutely love him.

Advertisement Hide Ad