Co-op serves-up new Ellington store

The manager of Ellington Co-op, Ryan Ratcliffe, opens the new store with staff Tracey Davidson, Nick Brack, Michael Pugh and Gillian Robson. Picture by George Carrick Photography.

It has relocated from its site in Market Street, Lynemouth, to a new, larger, £600,000 unit in Lynemouth Road, Ellington, which has created three new jobs in addition to the 11 positions at the previous store.

Having opened last Friday morning, shoppers can buy goods between 6am and 10pm, daily, and it is set to introduce the Click and Collect of groceries through its own online shop – coop.co.uk/shop – as well as new self-scan tills for added ease, speed and convenience.

Amazon parcel collection is also available.

Store manager Ryan Ratcliffe said: “The team is very excited to open Co-op’s newest store and we’ve had a great response.

“We’ve worked to develop and enhance our range, choice and products, and added services, including parcel collection, to create a truly compelling offer to serve local communities.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a member of the Co-op.

“In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers for themselves, Co-op donates 2p in every pound to community causes when members swipe their membership card when buying own-branded products, so by shopping at the Co-op our members are helping to make good things happen in the community.”

The store is powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity. It includes customer car parking, a bakery, free ATM, hot food and Fairtrade coffee dispenser, alongside a focus on fresh, healthy products, meal ideas, food-to-go, award-winning wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

The Co-op includes a recycle unit for ‘soft plastics’, which ensures all of Co-op’s own food packing is easy to recycle either via kerbside collection at home, or through this accessible disposal route for materials which are unlikely to be collected by councils – including crisp packets, bread bags, single-use carrier bags and bags-for-life, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and pet-food pouches.

Compostable carriers are also available as an alternative to single use plastic bags for shoppers who forget their reusable bags.