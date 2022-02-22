Co-op reveals 14 good causes in north Northumberland in line for funding boost

Among those which can expect to receive funds is Beach Access North East which is working to improve accessibility for wheelchair users and others on the Northumberland coast.

Other beneficiaries are: Seahouses Hostel, Young Adventurers, Berwick Rangers Community Foundation, Sea the Change, Bell View (Belford), Friends of Belford Primary School, Belford Village Show, Investing in Alnwick, Duchess’s High School Trust, The Alnwick Community Allotment, Glendale Connect, Wooler Drop-In and Wooler Netball Club.

A number of good causes in the Scottish Borders were also selected.

Good causes in Wooler are set to benefit from the Co-op's Local Community Fund.

The Co-op is backing good causes which support access to food, offer mental wellbeing support or provide opportunities for young people.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director, community and membership, at the Co-op said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities. With the cost of living rising dramatically already this year, charities are likely to bear the brunt of people being more conscious about their spending.

“Our members focus their support on mental wellbeing, access to food and providing opportunities for young people, because we know all of these make a huge contribution to fairer, more resilient and happier communities.

"We are delighted to welcome a new round of causes to our Local Community Fund, providing much needed support for people in their local communities and making the world a fairer place.”