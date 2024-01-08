At a recent event hosted by the Co-op, Morpeth Lions and other organisations celebrated their fundraising success as a result of the Local Co-op Community Fund initiative.

The projects supported include the refurbishment and creation of a sensory garden at Vision Northumberland’s premises in Staithes Lane, Morpeth.

The Co-op and their customers have raised £2,154 to add to other grants. This will enable Morpeth Lions to assist Vision Northumberland in renovating the garden area to provide a much more suitable environment for service users with visual impairment.

The garden was transferred there from an entry to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2004, but it was found to be overgrown and unsuitable for people with reduced vision.

Morpeth Lions, working with Friends of Northumberland Vision, have now cleared the site ready for the implementation of the new scheme that will produce a more appropriate sensory experience and easier navigation around the garden.