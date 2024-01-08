News you can trust since 1854
Co-op Community Fund supporting good causes in the Morpeth area

At a recent event hosted by the Co-op, Morpeth Lions and other organisations celebrated their fundraising success as a result of the Local Co-op Community Fund initiative.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT
The projects supported include the refurbishment and creation of a sensory garden at Vision Northumberland’s premises in Staithes Lane, Morpeth.

The Co-op and their customers have raised £2,154 to add to other grants. This will enable Morpeth Lions to assist Vision Northumberland in renovating the garden area to provide a much more suitable environment for service users with visual impairment.

The garden was transferred there from an entry to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2004, but it was found to be overgrown and unsuitable for people with reduced vision.

The Co-op and their customers have raised £2,154 to add to other grants.The Co-op and their customers have raised £2,154 to add to other grants.
Morpeth Lions, working with Friends of Northumberland Vision, have now cleared the site ready for the implementation of the new scheme that will produce a more appropriate sensory experience and easier navigation around the garden.

It will include an extended patio, with planters and seating, and an outside café.

