Club's wheely useful fundraising for defibrillator pads and batteries

Keith Smith of the Monday Morning Ride Club, left, with Ord Parish Council chairman Gordon Garland.

Members of Ord Parish Council are custodians for three defibrillators within the parish, which were purchased through fundraising by the Berwick and District Youth Activity Group and the Northumberland County Councillor small grant fund.

Parish Councils and organisations are able to access grant funding to purchase defibrillators, but there are no grants available to replace pads and batteries and so the Ord council has set-up a fund for this purpose.

The pads, which cost approximately £100 per set, have to be replaced every time they are used.

Members of the Monday Morning Ride Club with Ord Parish Council representatives.

Members of the Monday Morning Ride Club have now raised £255 for this fund.

Parish Clerk Isabel Hunter said: “The defibrillators have proved to be a valuable asset, as one of the machines was used to help save the life of a local cyclist who suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Ord Parish Council would like to thank the the Monday Morning Ride Club cycling group who have raised £255 towards the costs of replacement pads and batteries, ensuring the defibrillators are always available to save lives.”