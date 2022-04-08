Club's special dinner to mark 50 years

From left, long service chevrons Chris Offord, Richard Short, Eddy Gebhard, Harry Cone, Peter Crook, Alan Benson and Les Sage.

The celebration in the form of a Charter Dinner took place in the function suite of what was known as the Queens Head in Morpeth. It is now Pleased to Meet You.

This event was a first for the owners as it was the first function held in the newly refurbished premises.

Morpeth Lions President Les Sage welcomed more than 110 guests – including the ‘top table’ comprising of him and his wife Gay, the Mayor of Morpeth, Coun David Bawn, and his wife Nicola, Lion District Governor David Wilson and his wife Christine, plus Morpeth Rotary Club President Mary Kendall and her husband Bob.

Top table guests, from left, Bob and Mary Kendall, Gay and Les Sage, David and Nicola Bawn, and Christine and David Wilson.

In his speech, Mr Wilson praised the service given by Morpeth Lions over its history; highlighting fundraising for the Morpeth flood victims and, more recently, Ukrainian refugees.

He then presented long service chevrons to a number of Morpeth Lions – in total representing over 250 years of service. Notably to Eddie Gebhard and Les Sage, who have each been members for more than 45 years.

The other recipients were Chris Offord, Richard Short, Harry Cone, Peter Crook and Alan Benson.

In addition, the District Governor handed over a framed Certificate of Appreciation for the club’s half century of service to the Morpeth and District community.

Morpeth Lions President Les Sage receives a Certificate of Appreciation from District Governor David Wilson.

This had been signed by the National Patron, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Mr Sage said: “We thank the guests for their attendance and the support they have given over many years.

“We are fortunate to live in an appreciative community that always rises to the occasion whenever we identify a need.

“This has enabled the club to assist so many local organisations over the past 50 years. This has been helped by the long service of many of our members.

“I would also wish to praise the excellent meal we have enjoyed tonight and for the exemplary service given by the staff.”