Clubhouse to rise from the ashes on Berwickshire coast

A planning application from Verdant Leisure for a new single-storey structure with outdoor covered seating area has been endorsed by Scottish Borders Council.

A former clubhouse at Coldingham Bay Leisure Park was destroyed by fire in 2020.

Now a planning application from Lancaster-based Verdant Leisure for a new single-storey structure with outdoor covered seating area has been endorsed by Scottish Borders Council.

The site currently accommodates a temporary marquee offering food and drinks, which is operational from April to the end of September.

The leisure park contains a mixture of static caravan lodges and pitches for touring caravans, as well as areas of soft and hard landscaping and ancillary buildings.

The new clubhouse, on the footprint of the building destroyed by fire, will contain space for a restaurant and bar, offices, toilet facilities, retail space, a lobby, kitchen, cellar and store.

There will also be a covered external dinning area, which will be directly connected to the main bar via sliding doors.

A report submitted with the application, from Tetra Tech Planning, says: “The replacement clubhouse is intended to function in a similar manner and provide the same services as the previous one – including guest reception facilities, staff offices and administration functions.

“It is to be located on a very similar footprint to the previous clubhouse, which was also in the same position as the temporary marquee.

“These functions will improve the visitor experience and amenity of residents and patrons to the park through providing a level of service they expect from sites operated by the applicant.

“We are not aware of any complaints raised in relation to the former clubhouse, which the proposed development seeks to replace.”

In a report endorsing the new building, council planning assistant Paul Duncan says: “The building would sit well within the site and would largely be screened by hedging, caravans and landform.

“The site is located well outwith the more sensitive Abbey area and the historic core of Coldingham. It would also replace a previous building on the same footprint.”