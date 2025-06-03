A project to build a new clubhouse in Ponteland is still progressing, but it has had to go back to the drawing board.

Ponteland United and Ponteland Rugby Club came together a few years ago with an initiative to build a £1million facility close to the leisure centre.

But to make space for it, 12 trees need to be felled.

The clubs decided to try to progress the project by applying to Northumberland County Council to vary the conditions of the planning permission for the new school and sports centre, which states no more trees on the site can be cut down.

The trees are located close to Ponteland Leisure Centre.

But despite promising to plant at least 24 replacement trees, the majority of Strategic Planning Committee members at the time decided to go with the officers’ recommendation and reject it at a meeting in 2023.

Explaining this decision during the meeting, Coun Trevor Thorne said: “We need an appropriate planning reason to overturn it and the powers-that-be are saying the application is there, but what’s behind the application? There’s no planning application at the moment. We have an application to vary a condition without a reason to vary it.”

Work has also been on-going to get the funding in place and a setback has meant that a revision is needed, as explained by Ponteland Rugby Club chairman John Chappell in an update to the Gazette this week.

He said: “The result of what happened in 2023 is that when we are ready, we will need to go back to the county council with a planning proposal for the clubhouse alongside an application to vary the conditions for the trees issue.

“However, we’ve had to go back to the drawing board because the football club was banking on funding from the Football Foundation, but its bid was turned down.

“This means the clubhouse needs to be downsized, but we have formed a working group to look at how we can make the most of the funding we have available when it comes to the revised facility.

“We have a couple of sponsors in place and we also have funds from things like the successful Ponteland Beer Festival, which took place at the weekend.”