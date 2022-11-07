It is one of the venues that launched warm spaces last month amid concern that some people in the town will have to limit the amount of heating they use in their homes due to the cost-of-living crisis.

People are asked to leave any donations in the collection bin at the sunflower door entrance to Northern View.

The bin will be there daily between 9am and 4pm until Wednesday, November 16.

Northern View director Isabel Litster standing next to the Warm Clothes Exchange collection bin at the sunflower door entrance.

The poster produced by Northern View includes the following: ‘We are looking for coats, cardigans and jumpers that are of good quality and clean – all sizes, ages and genders.

‘Collection day will be Saturday, November 19 (noon to 4pm). All items will be free of charge. Donations welcome.

‘Any surplus will be donated to the Great North Air Ambulance Service Clothing collection.’

The full list of warm spaces in the Berwick area are as follows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday: 10am to noon Berwick Community Trust, William Elder Building; 10am to 4pm Northern View (Highcliffe); 11am to 2pm Tweedmouth Parish Church, Church Road; 1pm to 4pm Berwick Parish Church Hall, The Parade.

Tuesday: 11am to 2pm St John’s Church, Spittal (Mercers Room); 2.30pm to 4.30pm St Andrew’s Wallace Green (Church of Scotland).

Wednesday: 10am to 2pm Berwick Baptist Church, Golden Square; 10am to 2pm Salvation Army, Church Street; 10am to 4pm Northern View.

Thursday: 11am to 4pm St Peter’s Scremerston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday: 10am to 5pm Northern View.