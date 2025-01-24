Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Various centres, tips and schools in Northumberland have been closed with gale force winds arriving in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings, including an amber warning that covers the period from 6am to 9pm today (Friday).

In an update on its website yesterday evening (Thursday), Northumberland County Council said: “Due to the likelihood of damage to trees from Storm Éowyn our country parks at Bolam Lake, Plessey Woods and Druridge Bay will be closed tomorrow, Friday the 24th. Once the storm has passed and the sites are confirmed as safe to resume operation, we'll provide further messages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, it revealed that Bebside Household Waste Recovery Centre (Tip), North Seaton Household Waste Recovery Centre (Tip), Wooler Household Waste Recovery Centre (Tip), Kirkley Thorn Household Waste Recovery Centre (Tip), Prudhoe Household Waste Recovery Centre (Tip), Morpeth Household Waste Recycling Centre (Tip), Alnwick Household Waste Recycling Centre (Tip), Hexham Household Waste Recovery Center (Tip) and Berwick Household Waste Recycling Centre (Tip) have been closed due to the high winds.

Plessey Woods is among the country parks that have been closed today (Friday, January 24). Picture by Google.

The following schools have been closed – Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School, Rothbury; Thropton Village First School; Holy Trinity C of E First School, Berwick; Harbottle C of E Voluntary Aided First School; Hugh Joicey C of E First School, Ford.

Tweedmouth Middle School; The Grove Special School, Tweedmouth; Berwick Academy; Tweedmouth Prior Park First School; Berwick Middle School.

Spittal Community First School; St Mary's C of E V.C First School, Berwick; Glendale Middle School, Wooler; Wooler First School; Rothbury First School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowick C of E Vol Controlled First School; Scremerston First School; Hipsburn Primary School; Belford First School; Greenhaugh Primary School, near Bellingham.

Kielder Primary School and Nursery; St Cuthbert's Catholic First School, Berwick; Barndale House School, Alnwick; Otterburn Primary School; Bellingham Middle School and Sports College.

Holy Island C of E First School; Whittingham C of E Primary School; King Edward VI School, Morpeth; Tritlington C of E First School; Acomb First School.

NCEA Thomas Bewick C of E Primary School, Ashington; Shilbottle Primary School; Branton Primary School; Beaufront First School, near Hexham; Seghill First School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seahouses Primary School; Cambo First School; Grange View C of E Vol Controlled First School, Widdrington Station; NCEA Warkworth C of E Primary School; Hexham First School.

NCEA Harry Hotspur CE Primary School, Alnwick; Bedlington Whitley Memorial C of E Primary School; NCEA William Leech C of E Primary School, Lynemouth; Bothal Primary School; Central Primary School, Ashington.

Felton C of E Primary School; Morpeth Chantry Middle School; Morpeth Newminster Middle School; NCEA Grace Darling C of E Primary School, Newbiggin; NCEA Castle School, Ashington.

NCEA Bishop’s Primary School, Ashington; NCEA Duke’s Secondary School, Ashington; Prudhoe Community High School; Broomhill Primary School. NCEA James Knott C of E Primary School, Ashington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dales School (both Blythdale and Ashdale); St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School, Ashington; Guidepost Ringway Primary School; Whitley Chapel C of E First School, near Hexham; Broomhaugh C of E First School; Cramlington Hillcrest School.

In addition, Children’s Centre - Stead Lane, Bedlington - Eotas Provision closed. With the Rosewood Independent School, both the Ashington and Stannington sites have been closed. Blyth Central Family Hub closed.

Other closures are as follows: Shilbottle Community Centre. Wylam Institute.

LNER has advised there will no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction and Borders Buses will not be operating any services today.

Meanwhile, some of the flights from Newcastle Airport today have been cancelled – including the 17.10, 20.20, and 21.20 flights to London Heathrow.