Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barclays revealed in November that the premises on Hide Hill will shut its doors for good on Wednesday, February 14.

A statement has now been made on the Berwick branch page of its website, which says: “We're permanently closing this branch from 12pm (noon) on Wednesday 14 February 2024. For more information, go to home.barclays/ukbranchclosures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ll continue to be part of your community in Berwick-upon-Tweed. We’re just finalising the arrangements of where and when we’ll be available to support you and as soon as they are confirmed, we’ll share the details.”

Barclays revealed in November that the premises on Hide Hill will shut its doors for good on Wednesday, February 14.

This is a change to the normal hours on days the branch is open, which are 9.30am to 3pm.