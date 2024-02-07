Closure time for Barclays' Berwick branch on the final day it is open is confirmed
Barclays revealed in November that the premises on Hide Hill will shut its doors for good on Wednesday, February 14.
A statement has now been made on the Berwick branch page of its website, which says: “We're permanently closing this branch from 12pm (noon) on Wednesday 14 February 2024. For more information, go to home.barclays/ukbranchclosures
“We’ll continue to be part of your community in Berwick-upon-Tweed. We’re just finalising the arrangements of where and when we’ll be available to support you and as soon as they are confirmed, we’ll share the details.”
This is a change to the normal hours on days the branch is open, which are 9.30am to 3pm.
Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour was among the local representatives who wrote to Barclays following its announcement to raise concerns over the potential impact of the branch closure on customers who still use it.