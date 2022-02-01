Closure orders issued against shops caught selling illegal tobacco

Some of the illegal cigarettes recovered during the raids.

Following a lengthy investigation by trading standards officers, Northumberland County Council applied to North Northumbria Magistrates for the closure orders under the provisions of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

All three shops were involved in the sale of illegal and counterfeit cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco at vastly reduced prices.

Despite a number of visits from trading standards officers, including “test purchases”, seizure of illegal tobacco products and warnings, the shops continued to sell it.

On January 20, a closure order was imposed against Ashington Fruit and Veg Ltd, on Woodhorn Road, which will be closed for three months until April 20.

The owner of the premises had been caught with in excess of £3,300 worth of tobacco which was seized following two visits to the premises over two months.

On the first visit, tobacco was found hidden in the wall and during the second visit it was found hidden within the fruit and vegetables.

The council was also granted two temporary Closure Orders on other Ashington businesses – M & A Mini Market Ltd and Euro Express – pending a full hearing on Thursday, January 27.

On January 27, M & A Mini Market Ltd, 35a Station Road, was ordered to close for one month. An estimated total of £1,600 worth of tobacco was seized from the premises in three visits over three months.

Euro Express, 19 Lintonville Terrace, was ordered to close for two months. A total of approximately £4,000 worth of illicit tobacco hidden in a wall at the premises, was seized during three visits.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for community services, said: “I'm pleased that the magistrates have supported the actions of the council and in doing so agreed to impose closures to prevent the businesses from continuing to trade.

"I hope this sends out a strong and clear message, that we will not tolerate this criminal activity and there is no hiding place.

“Closing a business is not a decision we take lightly, but despite being under criminal investigation for previous offences of selling illicit tobacco, secondary raids found they were once again selling the black-market products.

"These business owners had no respect for the law, or the harm they were doing, especially to the health of the younger members of their community, and now they will pay the consequences of their illegal actions.

“We must reduce the harm caused by the sale of tobacco and I would urge members of the public to continue reporting such activity so that we can take the necessary action.”

The council has been backing the Keep it Out campaign from Fresh.

Ailsa Rutter OBE, director of Fresh and Balance, said: “One in two smokers will die from smoking, whether they smoke legal or illegal tobacco, but illegal tobacco gets kids hooked and helps fuel addiction in local communities.

"Dealers are linked to criminality and do not care if local children buy it.

“Shops selling illegal tobacco or selling to children can now face a range of sanctions.