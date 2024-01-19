Closure date for Berwick Old Bridge so repairs to the masonry can be carried out revealed
Signage has been put in place by Northumberland County Council to inform people of the Grade 1 structure’s closure. This is happening to carry out repairs to the masonry.
The bridge was closed from October 2020 to June 2021 for an initial restoration project.
Last year, the county council said access over the bridge will be maintained for pedestrians and the timing of any celebration activities for the 400th anniversary will be taken into account.
The signage next to the bridge states: ‘Bridge refurbishment: This road will be closed 25 Jan 2024 for 20 weeks.’
The upcoming works were mentioned as part of a presentation by county council engineers about the bridge at a Heritage in Partnership event yesterday (Thursday), hosted by Museums Northumberland, which took place in the Ord Cross Gallery of Berwick Museum. Almost 50 community group members and civic and political representatives were in attendance.