Berwick Old Bridge will soon be closed to vehicles for a number of months from next week.

Signage has been put in place by Northumberland County Council to inform people of the Grade 1 structure’s closure. This is happening to carry out repairs to the masonry.

The bridge was closed from October 2020 to June 2021 for an initial restoration project.

Last year, the county council said access over the bridge will be maintained for pedestrians and the timing of any celebration activities for the 400th anniversary will be taken into account.

Road closure signage for Berwick Old Bridge. Picture by Alan Hughes.

The signage next to the bridge states: ‘Bridge refurbishment: This road will be closed 25 Jan 2024 for 20 weeks.’