Northumberland County Council teams are continuing to clean up streets and support communities after heavy downpours of rain over the past 24 hours caused flooding issues.

There is still a large amount of water on roads across the county and staff have worked throughout the night to help ensure the safety of residents.

The sheer volume of water meant a number of areas of south east Northumberland were particularly affected, including Blyth town centre, with some homes and businesses experiencing flooding after over 70mm of rain fell in just 24 hours – which is more than the average rainfall expected for the whole of October.

Multiple teams and gully tankers were mobilised across the area to respond to incidents as they were reported, supported by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and partner agencies.

Flooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane Coltman.

Residents whose homes and businesses have been affected are being supported by the council and those who require it have been provided with alternative accommodation.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This was an extremely prolonged and heavy bout of rainfall and teams have been working round the clock to look after affected residents and get roads re-opened.

“I want to pay tribute to all those on the ground who have been working through some awful conditions and putting in long hours to support our communities. Once again their professionalism and commitment has shone through.

“The safety of residents remains our top priority and we are working with partners to ensure a co-ordinated recovery response over the coming hours and days.”