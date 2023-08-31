Multiple classic and modern cars went along to the Ramparts MOT Centre in Berwick.

The event raised £200 for Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK).

Katie Clough, of the Ramparts MOT Centre, said: “We had some very spectacular vehicles arrive and a lot of spectators too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had food supplied by U’ve Pulled and we also put on a tombola to help raise money for BARK. Everyone had a fantastic day and the rain stayed away.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were some very spectacular vehicles in attendance.

“The event also saw 40 people in their cars attend the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns to learn the history about late local rally driver and car enthusiast Jim Clark.

“Doug Niven, Jim's cousin, kindly did a talk for all those who attended.