News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Classic and modern cars come to Berwick for good cause

Multiple classic and modern cars from as far as Inveraray headed to the Ramparts MOT Centre in Berwick to attend its charity car meet.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:49 BST
Multiple classic and modern cars went along to the Ramparts MOT Centre in Berwick.Multiple classic and modern cars went along to the Ramparts MOT Centre in Berwick.
Multiple classic and modern cars went along to the Ramparts MOT Centre in Berwick.

The event raised £200 for Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK).

Katie Clough, of the Ramparts MOT Centre, said: “We had some very spectacular vehicles arrive and a lot of spectators too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had food supplied by U’ve Pulled and we also put on a tombola to help raise money for BARK. Everyone had a fantastic day and the rain stayed away.

There were some very spectacular vehicles in attendance.There were some very spectacular vehicles in attendance.
There were some very spectacular vehicles in attendance.
Most Popular

“The event also saw 40 people in their cars attend the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns to learn the history about late local rally driver and car enthusiast Jim Clark.

“Doug Niven, Jim's cousin, kindly did a talk for all those who attended.

“We look forward to planning next year’s event, making it even bigger and better.”

Related topics:BerwickJim ClarkJim Clark Motorsport Museum