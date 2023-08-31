Classic and modern cars come to Berwick for good cause
The event raised £200 for Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK).
Katie Clough, of the Ramparts MOT Centre, said: “We had some very spectacular vehicles arrive and a lot of spectators too.
“We had food supplied by U’ve Pulled and we also put on a tombola to help raise money for BARK. Everyone had a fantastic day and the rain stayed away.
“The event also saw 40 people in their cars attend the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns to learn the history about late local rally driver and car enthusiast Jim Clark.
“Doug Niven, Jim's cousin, kindly did a talk for all those who attended.
“We look forward to planning next year’s event, making it even bigger and better.”