Classes launched to help new mams get active this summer

A series of activities are being held this summer to help new mams get active.

Active Northumberland’s Mams on the Move Roadshow is coming to south-east Northumberland this summer.

There will be a variety of indoor and outdoor exercise classes available during the summer holidays, with some of them being free.

New locations have been added to the programme which will cover Ashington, Blyth, Bedlington, Cramlington, Morpeth and Newbiggin.

The classes enable parents to spend some time with other new mums and babies can be along as well.

Active Northumberland Wellbeing Co-ordinator, Amy Fenwick said: “Mams on the Move is a really friendly group that aims to help support women to build low-cost activity into their existing routine, at times and venues that are convenient to them.

“The classes are led by post-natal qualified instructors and aim to help women feel fitter, lose weight and have some fun with other mams.

“They are informal, and you can go at your own pace so there is no pressure, and of course you can feed and soothe your baby whenever you need to.”

Classes include Mama Tone, outdoor Yoga, Mams with Prams, a 6-week Core Stability course and Move and Groove.

The Mams on the Move initiative is funded by Sport England and aims to help support new mums to get back into regular exercise and reap the physical and mental health benefits this brings.

New mams can view the summer roadshow timetable at https://www.activenorthumberland.org.uk/mamsonthemove.aspx