Clarification sought on rail ticket office closure rumours that could affect Alnmouth, Berwick and Morpeth
Meanwhile, a Berwick county councillor is has asked for urgent clarification on the future of the ticket office at Berwick Railway Station after sources suggested to her that the facility will soon be permanently closed.
Last year, analysis by the RMT suggested that more than 1,000 ticketing offices across 15 different operators were at risk, including Alnmouth and Morpeth.
The operators named by RMT included Northern, Great Northern and Thameslink, Great Western Railway and Southeastern.
Also in 2022, a drastic reduction in opening times at the travel centre in the Berwick station came into effect.
Georgina Hill, Berwick East councillor and rail campaigner, contacted LNER yesterday (Thursday) to ask the following: ‘I have heard today, from reliable sources, that the ticket office at Berwick Railway Station will soon be permanently closed.
‘Could you please confirm the truth in this, the rationale/justification and when this will come into effect?’
In a separate statement, Coun Hill said: “However they try to dress this up and conduct sham consultations, this is a measure to reduce staffing costs to the huge detriment of customer service and passenger experience.
“No thought is being given to the elderly, those with learning and other difficulties or those who just want to speak to a human being when they navigate their travel options.
“Rail policy has been a disaster area under successive governments over decades and this should be considered in the context of the plan to spend £100billion on HS2.”
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “There are rumours circulating online that the Department for Transport plans to announce mass ticket office closures next week.
“The train operating companies and the Government must understand that we will vigorously oppose any moves to close ticket offices.
“We will not meekly sit by and allow thousands of jobs to be sacrificed or see disabled and vulnerable passengers left unable to use the railways as a result.
“RMT will bring into effect the full industrial force of the union to stop any plans to close ticket offices, including upcoming strike days of July 20, 22 and 29 in the national rail dispute.”